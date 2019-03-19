

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man shot in the Junction Triangle on Tuesday afternoon has been pronounced dead.

Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Randolph and Perth avenues at around 3:30 p.m.

Multiple shots were reported to be heard at the time, police said.

Toronto paramedics said they arrived on scene to treat a victim, who sustained critical injuries. He was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim is believed to be 25 years old, according to officers.

Investigators said they believe this attack was targeted.

“Based on our investigation and it is really early, we’re acting on the fact that it was a targeted shooting,” Det. Sgt. Rob North told reporters at the scene around 8 p.m.

“I can tell you that he (the victim) was known to us (police), however in what specific circumstances I’m really not prepared to get into it at this time.”

North said they are searching for at least one suspect in connection with the deadly shooting that took place between two apartment building, one of which is operated by Toronto Community Housing Corporation.

“I can tell you we are looking for at least one suspect, who is described as a male – again we are very early in the investigation. That male was seen leaving the area of 21 Randolph Avenue, approaching Perth Avenue and then fleeing onward on foot in an unknown direction,” he said.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation is conducted.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

“If you have video in your house can you please contact us at 11 Division, which is 416-808-1100, we are interested in viewing your video,” North said.