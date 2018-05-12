Man shot in KFC parking lot in Mount Dennis
Police are shown at the scene of a shooting in a KFC parking lot in the city's west end.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 7:35AM EDT
A man in his 20s was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition after a shooting in a KFC parking lot in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
It happened at around 2:30 a.m. outside a KFC near Bartonville Avenue and Weston Road.
It is not known whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.