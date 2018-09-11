

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have identified a 29-year-old man shot dead in rural Clarington on Monday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the Hampton community in the area of Old Scugog Road and Concession Road 6 for reports of shots fired nearby.

They arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a local hospital but later pronounced dead.

Officers conducted a wide ground search of the area near where he was shot but did not locate any suspects.

Two local public schools were place in hold and secure mode for a short time during the search.

Investigators identified the victim as Cody James.

His death is the ninth homicide in Durham Region this year.

Investigators say they are looking for two suspects in connection to the incident who they described only as black males.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5319 or 5316.