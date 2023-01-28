A man allegedly assaulted riders on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto on Saturday, according to Toronto police.

Officers said the assault took place in the Queen and Victoria streets area.

The man was seen exiting the streetcar and walking southbound on Victoria Street.

Police say three victims have been identified, but officers could not provide an update on injuries.

The suspect is described as a white 35-year-old man with a slim build wearing a black baseball cap, which may be covering a bald head. He was seen sporting black pants and a long black jacket. He was wearing glasses and a backpack, police say.

This news follows a violent streak on public transit in Toronto. Just yesterday, a man was assaulted by a group of youths on board a TTC bus. A day prior, a woman was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed a stranger multiple times on a TTC streetcar, leaving them with what police are calling life-altering injuries.

In an effort to increase safety on public transit in Toronto, the TTC is adding 80 news staff members across the system.