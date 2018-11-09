

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police have released security camera footage of a male sought after a poppy donation box was taken from a convenience store in Pickering on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say that at 8:30 a.m., a male entered the Circle K store at Kingston and Liverpool roads.

“He lingered for a while, went outside, then came back in and grabbed the poppy donation box on the counter,” investigators said Friday.

He then fled the scene on foot.

He is described as a white male between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, with a bruise under his left eye and glasses.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red and black checkered baseball cap, blue and white plaid jacket, blue jeans and dark coloured shoes.

A video of the suspect was released to the public on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Griffin at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2585.