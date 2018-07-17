

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released two surveillance camera images of a man wanted after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted in the city’s Bay Street corridor last month.

On June 19, a 34-year-old woman was walking in the area of Bay Street and Walton Street, south of Gerrard Street West, when a man began to follow her.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white male, about 25 years-old, with a muscular build and short brown hair.

He had a goatee, a tattoo of a “K” or an “X” on his lower right leg, along with tattoos on his inner upper arm and lower left leg.

He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap with a black “K” logo on the front, grey and white plaid shorts, a light blue t-shirt and white and black Adidas running shoes.

His image was released to the public on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.