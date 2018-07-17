Man sought for sex assault in Bay Street corridor
A suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault on June 19, 2018 is shown in a surveillance camera image. (TPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 9:43AM EDT
Police have released two surveillance camera images of a man wanted after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted in the city’s Bay Street corridor last month.
On June 19, a 34-year-old woman was walking in the area of Bay Street and Walton Street, south of Gerrard Street West, when a man began to follow her.
He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Investigators describe the suspect as a white male, about 25 years-old, with a muscular build and short brown hair.
He had a goatee, a tattoo of a “K” or an “X” on his lower right leg, along with tattoos on his inner upper arm and lower left leg.
He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap with a black “K” logo on the front, grey and white plaid shorts, a light blue t-shirt and white and black Adidas running shoes.
His image was released to the public on Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.