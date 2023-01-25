A man wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teen girl on a TTC bus last Saturday has been arrested, Toronto police say.

The incident occurred on a 111 East Mall bus leaving Kipling Station at around midnight.

Police said a man sat next to a teenage girl and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect on Sunday, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

On Wednesday, police announced that the suspect had been apprehended. He has been identified as 39-year-old Ever Danilo Cardona Hernandez.

He is facing four charges, including sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said the suspect appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon. They continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.