

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police have issued an arrest warrant for a 26-year-old man who is accused of threatening multiple people with death and bodily harm over a two-day period earlier this week.

Police say that the threats were directed towards multiple victims between Wednesday and Thursday.

Jose Lopes, of an unknown address, is wanted on nine counts of uttering threats.

Police say that Lopes is “considered to be a danger to the public” and should not be approached.

He is described as Latin, about five-foot-eight and 170 lbs. with hair that is typically black but may be shaved. He also may have a goatee and a mustache, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigtion Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233.