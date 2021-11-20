Man stabbed during apparent robbery in North York: police
Published Saturday, November 20, 2021 11:23PM EST
A man is in hospital after being stabbed during an apparent robbery in North York Saturday night.
Toronto police said the stabbing happened in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East area.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Three suspects are being sought, police said, but no descriptions have been released.