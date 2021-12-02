A man has been taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after he was stabbed during the course of a botched robbery attempt in Mississauga’s Malton neighbourhood.

Police say that three suspects were reportedly armed with a firearm and knives when they attempted to rob a business located near Goreway and Etude drives just before 4 p.m.

Police say that one of the suspects stabbed an adult male during the course of the robbery attempt.

All three suspects then fled the scene without obtaining anything, according to police.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.