A man has been injured after being stabbed during a carjacking in North York Saturday night.

It happened near Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Toronto police say the man was robbed of their car while being threatened with a knife.

He sustained a stab wound during the incident, police say.

According to Toronto paramedics, the victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they do not have suspect descriptions at this time.