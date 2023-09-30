Man stabbed during carjacking in North York: police
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, September 30, 2023 8:07PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 30, 2023 8:07PM EDT
A man has been injured after being stabbed during a carjacking in North York Saturday night.
It happened near Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Toronto police say the man was robbed of their car while being threatened with a knife.
He sustained a stab wound during the incident, police say.
According to Toronto paramedics, the victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police say they do not have suspect descriptions at this time.