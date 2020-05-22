

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed during the course of some sort of altercation at Spadina Station on Thursday night.

Police say that an individual got into a fight with two other people at the subway station just before 11 p.m.

The victim was then stabbed in the back of the head and abdomen during the course of that altercation.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released.