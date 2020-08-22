

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries on Saturday morning after police say he was stabbed in the head in Brampton.

The incident occurred in the area of Glidden and Kennedy roads at around 2 a.m.

Police say a 43-year-old male suffered a laceration to his head after a stabbing in the area.

He was transported to a local hospital by paramedics with minor injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.