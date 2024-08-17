Man stabbed in Rexdale taken to hospital in serious condition
Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Rexdale on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Saturday, August 17, 2024 10:03PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 17, 2024 10:03PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Rexdale Saturday night.
Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. for a stabbing near Mount Olive and Silverstone drives, west of Martin Grove Road.
When officers arrived, police said they located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported one person to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said they do not have suspect information at this time.