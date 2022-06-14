Man stabbed in torso near Yonge and Wellesley in Toronto
Police are seen at the corner of Yonge and Wellesley streets on June 14, 2022 after a man was stabbed. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Published Tuesday, June 14, 2022 5:22AM EDT
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the torso in downtown Toronto early on Tuesday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to a stabbing incident on Yonge Street between Wellesley and Dundonald streets at 1:18 a.m.
They arrived to find a naked unconscious man lying in the street, suffering from a stab wound to his upper torso.
Police said that after becoming combative with first responders, he was later rushed to hospital in serious condition.
No suspect information was made available.
Police say the victim is not cooperating with investigators.