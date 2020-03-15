

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A police investigation is underway after a man was stabbed multiple times outside a bar in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood overnight.

Reports from the scene suggest that two people got into an argument inside an establishment near Kingston and Galloway roads at around midnight.

The argument then reportedly spilled into a parking lot outside the bar, at which point one of the individuals was stabbed multiple times.

Police say that the victim, an adult male, was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released.