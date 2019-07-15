Man stabbed passenger on Queen streetcar 'without any provocation:' police
A suspect in a stabbing on the 501 streetcar on Sunday night is shown in this surveillance camera footage. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 5:41AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 9:49AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect who is alleged to have stabbed a passenger on a streetcar “without any provocation.”
The stabbing occurred on board the 501 streetcar as it was passing through the Queen and John streets area at around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say that the victim was sitting down when the suspect came up behind him and stabbed him multiple times “without any provocation.”
The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.
The victim was bleeding heavily after the incident, police say. He was eventually transported to hospital in serious condition.
Police have since released numerous surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case.
He is described as 20 to 30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with black trim at the elbows and wrists, black shorts, black shoes and a light grey backpack.