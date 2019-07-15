

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who is alleged to have stabbed a passenger on a streetcar “without any provocation.”

The stabbing occurred on board the 501 streetcar as it was passing through the Queen and John streets area at around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say that the victim was sitting down when the suspect came up behind him and stabbed him multiple times “without any provocation.”

The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was bleeding heavily after the incident, police say. He was eventually transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police have since released numerous surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case.

He is described as 20 to 30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with black trim at the elbows and wrists, black shorts, black shoes and a light grey backpack.