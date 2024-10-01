Toronto police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man outside a business at a plaza in the city’s west end early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street at around 12:19 a.m.

Paramedics arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds and despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the police service’s homicide unit are leading the investigation.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

There is a heavy police presence at the plaza as the investigation continues.