Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a stranger with a syringe in the downtown core on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets at around 3 p.m., police said in a Jan. 31 news release.

At that time, the suspect allegedly approached the victim from behind and stabbed him with a syringe.

Police said the victim and the suspect are not known to one another.

“As far as we’re aware, there was no interaction between the suspect and victim prior to the incident occurring,” Toronto Police Service (TPS) told CTV News Toronto in an email.

The victim was taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and was last seen entering Dundas Station.

He’s been identified by police as 43-year-old Aaron Chomenchuck, of no fixed address.

Chomenchuck is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Investigators have released an image of the suspect in an effort to locate him.

Anyone with information about the incident to contact TPS at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.