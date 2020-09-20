

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was struck by a car while crossing a street in North York on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the corner of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West at 12:03 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian stuck.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a man, possibly in his 30s, suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Investigators closed the intersection of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West to allow for cleanup and an investigation.