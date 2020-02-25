

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a pedestrian-involved collision in Ajax this morning.

Durham Regional Police say the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Church Street South and Bayly Street West at around 6:30 a.m.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and was later transferred to a Toronto hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours for the police investigation.

Police say the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and it is not clear if they will face any charges.