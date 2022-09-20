Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough stabbing
Published Tuesday, September 20, 2022 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 20, 2022 8:37AM EDT
A man in his 40s has been critically injured in a stabbing in Scarborough.
The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday inside a unit at an apartment building in the Scarborough Village area, on Markham Road, just north of Eglinton Avenue East.
Paramedics transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto police are now at the scene investigating.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.