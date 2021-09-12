Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in city's east end
One man was taken to hospital this morning with serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end, paramedics say.
It happened near Greenwood and Danforth at around 4:30 a.m.
Paramedics say a male in his 20s was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.