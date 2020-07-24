

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Kingston Road and Lakehurst Drive, east of Birchmount Road, just before 4 p.m.

Toronto police say a car collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in serious condition, paramedics say.

Police have closed the roads in the area for an investigation.