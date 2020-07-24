Man suffers serious injuries following two-vehicle crash in Scarborough
Police tape is seen in this undated photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 5:00PM EDT
A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Kingston Road and Lakehurst Drive, east of Birchmount Road, just before 4 p.m.
Toronto police say a car collided with a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in serious condition, paramedics say.
Police have closed the roads in the area for an investigation.