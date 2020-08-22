Man suffers serious injuries in stabbing in midtown Toronto
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 11:38PM EDT
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in midtown Toronto Saturday night.
Police responded to a stabbing call in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road around 10:20 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man in his 20s with a stab wound to his arm.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim was transported to trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Police are investigating.