

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is in hospital after being stabbed in midtown Toronto Saturday night.

Police responded to a stabbing call in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road around 10:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his 20s with a stab wound to his arm.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim was transported to trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Police are investigating.