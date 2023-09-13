A male victim has been taken to the hospital following an assault in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. near Coxwell Avenue and Strathmore Boulevard, which is just north of Danforth Avenue.

Toronto police said that officers at the scene found a man with a slash wound.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect fled the scene on foot.

He was last seen wearing a light beige trench coat, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.