Man taken to hospital after being stabbed during knifepoint robbery at Brampton park
Published Friday, February 23, 2024 3:04PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 23, 2024 3:04PM EST
A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing at a park in Brampton.
Peel police say they were called near Sproule and Ken Whillans drives, in the area of Main Street North and Vodden Street East, at around 2 p.m.
The victim was stabbed twice during an apparent robbery, police say.
According to Peel paramedics, the victim was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious injuries.
Police say no one has been arrested and there is no description of the suspect.