A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times in the city’s west end Sunday evening.

Police responded to the area of Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue, east of Symington Avenue, for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man was stabbed during a fight that broke out at a party.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect fled on foot, police said.