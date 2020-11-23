One person was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a mobile crane being used in Eglinton Crosstown construction collapsed Monday evening.

The incident occurred at Eglinton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road.

One man was transported to hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

In a statement, Metrolinx said the contracting group responsible for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project is investigating the incident.

“We understand Crosslinx engineers and staff are on site to determine exactly what happened and fully understand the cause and impact of this incident,” the statement read. “Safety is critical to everything Metrolinx does. We will continue to monitor and update the situation as we learn more.”

Toronto Fire also responded to the scene and Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the Ministry of Labour will be investigating the incident as well.

Eglinton Avenue East is closed from Mt. Pleasant Road to Taunton Road as crews investigate.