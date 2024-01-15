Man taken to hospital after Mississauga collision
A man has been taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga Monday morning.
According to Peel Regional Police, at least two vehicles collided just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Burnhamthorpe and Dixie roads.
One man was transported to a local trauma centre with injuries of an unknown extent, they said.
The intersection is closed while police investigate. They are asking drivers to use alternative routes