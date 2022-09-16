Man taken to hospital after shooting in Scarborough
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, September 16, 2022 9:56PM EDT
A man has been injured after being shot in Scarborough on Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive, east of McCowan Road, before 9:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.
Police arrived to locate a man with a gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
No suspect information has been released.