Man taken to hospital after stabbing in North York
Published Tuesday, August 15, 2023 9:56PM EDT
A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed in North York Tuesday evening.
Toronto police said they received a call for a stabbing near Victoria Park Avenue and York Mills Road shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Officers located a man stabbed, and paramedics transported him to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.