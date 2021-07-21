A man was seriously injured after a stabbing in Vaughan Wednesday evening.

York Regional Police say they were called to a home on Glen Shields Avenue, in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Dufferin Street, after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to a trauma centre. There is no immediate word on his condition.

Police say they are searching for two suspects, but they don’t have descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.