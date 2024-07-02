Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Weston
Toronto police are on the scene of a stabbing near Weston and Lawrence on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (CP24)
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2024 10:22PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 2, 2024 10:22PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s Weston neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to a stabbing call in the area of Weston Road and John Street, north of Lawrence Avenue West, at 8:17 p.m.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately known. No suspect information has been released.