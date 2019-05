Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was reportedly shot in the foot in Scarborough’s West Hill area.

It happened in the area of Kingston Road and Celeste Drive at around 1 a.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Shell casings were found at the scene.

There is no suspect information so far, police said.