A man has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a fire in Toronto’s west end.

The two-alarm fire broke out shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday at a house in the Oakwood Village area, on Genesse Avenue, which is near Dufferin Street and Rogers Road.

According to Toronto fire, the now-doused fire started in the basement and migrated to the main floor.

Seven people lived in the house in question. All are accounted for.

Roads were temporarily closed in the area, but are now opening up, police said in a tweet.