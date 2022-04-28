Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Pickering
A number of Durham police cruisers are on the scene of a shooting in Pickering that sent one man to hospital. (Chopper 24)
Published Thursday, April 28, 2022 6:09PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 28, 2022 6:09PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Pickering, Durham Regional Police say.
Officers were called to the area of Valley Farm Road and Finch Avenue for a disturbance at a large gathering just after 4 p.m.
Police said they heard a gunshot as they were responding to the incident. When they arrived at the scene, officers located one injured person.
The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in Toronto with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they don’t have suspect information at this time.