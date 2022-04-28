A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Pickering, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the area of Valley Farm Road and Finch Avenue for a disturbance at a large gathering just after 4 p.m.

Police said they heard a gunshot as they were responding to the incident. When they arrived at the scene, officers located one injured person.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in Toronto with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they don’t have suspect information at this time.