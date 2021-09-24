Man taken to hospital without vital signs after shooting in Hamilton
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
A shooting in Hamilton Friday afternoon left a 20-year-old man with serious injuries, police say.
It happened in the area of Cannon Street East and Lottridge Street just after 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton paramedics say they located a man without vital signs and was transported to the hospital.
There is no immediate word on his condition.
Police have not released any suspect information.