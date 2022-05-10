Toronto Police say a man made his own way to hospital after being shot in North York Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near Forest Manor Road and Parkway Forest Drive, in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road, at around 9:30 p.m.

Multiple shots were heard near basketball courts in the area but there were no immediate reports of injuries, police said.

Officers found shell casings on the ground and cars with bullet holes.

Police later said that a man had made his own way to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting.