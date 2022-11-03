A man and teen boy have been charged following a shooting and armed kidnapping in Vaughan on Tuesday.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers responded to reports of a suspect with a gun who was reportedly forcing a woman into a grey SUV in the area of Steeles Avenue and Yonge Street at around 11:10 p.m.

Police said the woman was standing outside a restaurant when she was grabbed by the armed suspect.

When a passerby attempted to intervene, police said the suspect fired a shot towards him and then fled the scene with the female victim in the SUV driven by another suspect.

Police said their investigation led them to a residence in the area of Janine Street and Cundles Road East in Barrie.

On Nov. 2, officers located the female victim at the residence where she was being held by the suspects.

“She was taken to hospital with injuries and later released. Two suspects were taken into custody,” police said in a Nov. 3 news release.

Toronto resident Keyron Mark Moore, 36, has been charged with attempted murder, sexual assault with a weapon, party to sexual assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement, discharge a restricted firearm or a prohibited firearm with intent and use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence.

An unidentified 17-year-old male from Brampton has been charged with party to sexual assault, kidnapping, forcible confinement and fail to comply with a judicial release order.

The minor cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the YRP Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).