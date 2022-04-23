Peel police are investigating after a man showed up with an apparent stab wound at a hospital in Brampton Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to a hospital in the area of Queen Street East and Centre Street South just before 8:45 p.m.

There is no immediate word on the man’s condition. Police said he was later transported to a trauma centre.

It is unclear where the man was stabbed, police said, adding that they currently don’t have suspect information.