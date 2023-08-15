Man walks into hospital with life-threatening injuries after Rexdale shooting
Toronto police are investigating after a shooting near Martin Grove and Finch Avenue.
A shooting in Rexdale has left a man with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road at 4 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.
When police arrived, they did not locate a victim but found evidence of a firearm being discharged.
A short time later, police said they were notified that a man had shown up at a hospital with life-threatening injuries believed to have been sustained in the shooting.
There is no word on his current condition.
Police have not released any suspect information.