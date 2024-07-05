Man walks into hospital with life-threatening stab wound: Toronto police
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Friday, July 5, 2024 10:47PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 5, 2024 11:16PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man who had been stabbed walked into a hospital Friday evening.
Police were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Bathurst Street at 10:18 p.m. for a stabbing.
Officers arrived to learn that a man had shown up at a hospital with a stab wound.
Police said the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.
They later discovered that the stabbing occurred near Spadina Avenue and Fort York Boulevard.
Police have released a limited description of the suspect, a 35-year-old man who is five feet six inches tall and was wearing all black clothing.