Toronto police are investigating after a man who had been stabbed walked into a hospital Friday evening.

Police were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Bathurst Street at 10:18 p.m. for a stabbing.

Officers arrived to learn that a man had shown up at a hospital with a stab wound.

Police said the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

They later discovered that the stabbing occurred near Spadina Avenue and Fort York Boulevard.

Police have released a limited description of the suspect, a 35-year-old man who is five feet six inches tall and was wearing all black clothing.