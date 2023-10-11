Toronto police are investigating after a man allegedly painted “hate symbols” on the front of a mosque in the city’s east end.

The incident happened last Friday at about 7:30 p.m. at Madinah Masjid at 1015 Danforth Ave., just east of Donlands Avenue.

Police described the suspect as approximately 30-years-old with short hair and tattoos on his left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a grey sweater with a "Lone Wolf" patch on the right shoulder, black pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information about this hate-motivated mischief investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.