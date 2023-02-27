Toronto police have released the image of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a west-end subway station last week.

On Thursday, police said, a woman walked into Kipling Station, which is near Dundas Street West and Kipling Avenue, at approximately 7:45 a.m.

At that time, a man allegedly approached the woman from behind and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the station, police said.

The suspect has been identified by police as 34-year-old Ashton Gray.

He is described as six-foot-two and 170 pounds with several facial tattoos.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a purple hat, a black jacket, and pants, and carrying a black and yellow backpack.

Gray should be considered violent and if he is located, members of the public should not approach him but instead call 911, police said.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.