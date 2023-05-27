Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a man in a break-and-enter investigation.

Police say they responded to a call for a break-and-enter just before 6:45 p.m. on May 18 near the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Albion Road.

It is alleged that the suspect called the victim numerous times and left threatening messages, saying as well that he would show up at the victim's residence. When the victim returned home later in the day, they found a smashed window.

Timothy Persaud, 37, of Toronto, is wanted for breaking and entering, criminal harassment, two counts of uttering death threats and publishing intimate images without consent. He is described as five-foot-six, bald, unshaven, and of medium build. He has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Persaud or his whereabouts is asked to contact Toronto police.