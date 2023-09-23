Peel police are searching for a man following a string of alleged offences in the Mississauga area.

Police say the alleged assault occurred on Sept. 22 at approximately 6:10 p.m., near the intersection of Annegem and Edwards boulevards. Police say the accused fled the area in a white Volkswagen Atlas when police arrived at the scene.

Police say the suspect fled the area in a dangerous manner, posing a risk to public and officer safety after police unsuccessfully tried to stop him from leaving the area.

Chirag Patel, of no fixed address, is wanted for three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft under $5,000, and one count each of assault, mischief over $5,000, flight from police and failure to remain at the scene of a crime.

Anyone who encounters Patel or his vehicle, with licence plate number CXLR112, is asked to dial 911 immediately.