Halton police have arrested three people in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts, including one who was wanted for first-degree murder in Quebec.

Police say that officers were investigating the theft of a pickup truck in Georgetown when they learned that the suspects were involved in a number of other vehicle thefts in the area.

The authorities allege that the three suspects, all from Quebec, were staying at an Airbnb in Milton and using a rented Hyundai Elantra to steal vehicles.

The suspects were ultimately located at a gas station in Mississauga early Thursday morning and taken into custody by Halton police.

Police say that officers seized a loaded handgun, a large machete style knife, and tools used in the commission of reprogramming-style vehicle thefts at the time.

One of the suspects, an 18-year-old man, was also wanted for first-degree murder in Quebec.

The other two suspects, both 19, were wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police and Durham Regional Police for vehicle-related thefts, respectively.

Police say that they will not be identifying the suspects due to their ages at the time that some previous offences were committed.

They are facing dozens of combined charges, including multiple counts of theft of a motor vehicle.