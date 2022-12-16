A man is wanted by Toronto police for allegedly attacking two passengers on the subway in “random attacks” on Thursday.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m. when a man boarded the subway at Kennedy Station, police said in a Dec. 16 news release.

The man allegedly approached and began attacking a male passenger with unproved punches, police said.

About an hour later, the same man boarded the subway again at Kennedy Station and approached a female passenger.

He attacked her by shaking her and then robbed her headphones and also threatened her, according to police.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Brendonn Sevilla-Zelaya, of Toronto.

He is wanted for robbery, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threat.

Sevilla-Zelaya is described as standing at five-foot-seven, with a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing light blue jeans, black shoes, and a dark grey hoodie.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

The incidents follow a number of recent violent acts on the subway system.

Last week alone, a 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death near High Park station, and in another incident a Toronto Transit Commission operator was assaulted and robbed at the Long Branch Loop in Etobicoke.