A 30-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a woman at a Mississauga gas station was reportedly in a romantic relationship with the victim and allegedly staged his own suicide last September to fake his disappearance as part of his plan to kill her, say police.

The incident happened at a Petro-Canada gas station in the area of Britannia and Creditview roads on Dec 3, 2022 at around 10:40 p.m.

Peel Regional Police previously said that the victim, identified as 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur, of Brampton, was shot at close range and that she was targeted. They also said that she worked at the gas station.

They also noted that they believe that the suspect, identified as Dharam Singh Dhaliwal, was in the vicinity of the gas station up to three hours before the shooting.

In the days following the murder, investigators released surveillance video of an alleged suspect seen riding a bike in the area shortly before the shooting. Last seen wearing a three-quarter-length dark winter jacket with a hood, dark winter boots, dark pants, a dark winter toque, white glove, and a hood that he pulled over his head, he was last seen running away from the station following the shooting, heading west across Creditview Road, west on Britannia Road, and west on Camgreen Circle.

During an interview with CP24, Det. Sgt. Davis Baxter said the victim and the suspect had been in a relationship for about a year. He also said that Dhaliwal had been charged with several serious domestic related offences all involving Kaur in 2022. Baxter said Dhaliwal was out on bail in relation to those charges when he disappeared last fall.

He is described as South Asian, five foot eight, and 170 pounds with a tattoo on his left hand.

In a video posted to social media on April 24, Baxter said it is likely that Dhaliwal has changed his appearance and said that he may be using a new name.

On April 18, the suspect’s brother and mother, 25-year-old Pritpal Dhaliwal and Amarjit Dhaliwal, 50, were both arrested in Moncton, New Brunswick. They have both been charged with accessory to murder after the fact in connection with this case.

“Your actions have already caused members of your own family to face criminal charges and may result in others facing similar consequences,” Baxter said.

“We believe there are members of the public assisting Dhaliwal evading police and they may face criminal charges for their actions.”

Baxter went on to say that Dhaliwal is known to have ties in New Brunswick, Ontario, Winnipeg, and British Columbia. He later told CP24 that police are working with authorities in all of those jurisdictions to locate the suspect. Peel Regional Police are also in communication with investigators in the United States on this case, Baxter added.

Peel Regional Police are “strongly” encouraging Dharam Dhaliwal, whom they said should be considered armed and dangerous, to get a lawyer and surrender to authorities.